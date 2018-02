BRIEF-‍Robert Walters PLC non-executive chairman steps down

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Robert Walters Plc:

* ‍ROBERT WALTERS PLC, LEADING INTERNATIONAL RECRUITMENT GROUP, ANNOUNCES THAT LESLIE VAN DE WALLE HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE 1 ST MARCH 2018

* CAROL HUI, WHO IS CURRENTLY SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE GROUP, AND CHIEF OF STAFF AND GENERAL COUNSEL FOR HEATHROW AIRPORT, WILL STEP UP TO THE ROLE OF CHAIRMAN

* BRIAN MCARTHUR-MUSCROFT WILL TAKE ON THE ROLE OF SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND THE BOARD HAS BEGUN THE PROCESS OF IDENTIFYING AN ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)