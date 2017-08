(Repeats with no changes to attach to alert chain)

June 14 (Reuters) - ROBINSON EUROPE SA:

* Q2 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 713,691 ZLOTYS VERSUS 750,658 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q2 2016/2017 REVENUE 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)