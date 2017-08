July 26 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag

* Positive phase III results of Genentech’S Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of giant cell arteritis published in New England Journal Of Medicine

* Genentech says primary endpoint of study was met​

* Genentech says study also met its key secondary endpoint

* Genentech - safety profile of Actemra groups was generally consistent with safety profile of Actemra in other indications