BRIEF-Roche Says Late-stage Study Shows Genentech's Tecentriq And Avastin Reduced The Risk Of Disease Worsening Or Death By 26 Pct In Certain People With Advanced Kidney Cancer

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* PHASE III IMMOTION151 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND AVASTIN (BEVACIZUMAB) REDUCED THE RISK OF DISEASE WORSENING OR DEATH BY 26 PERCENT IN CERTAIN PEOPLE WITH ADVANCED KIDNEY CANCER

* GENENTECH SAYS TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN MET CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* GENENTECH - INITIAL OBSERVATIONS FROM CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN OVERALL STUDY POPULATION WERE “ENCOURAGING, BUT ARE STILL IMMATURE”

* GENENTECH - RATE OF TREATMENT-RELATED GRADE 3-4 ADVERSE EVENTS LOWER WITH TECENTRIQ & AVASTIN COMBINATION VERSUS SUNITINIB IN ALL TREATED PATIENTS