FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Roche says real demand, not stocking, drives Ocrevus sales
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 27, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Roche says real demand, not stocking, drives Ocrevus sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG

* Roche ceo says no doubt perjeta will be a substantial growth driver

* Roche drugs head says astrazeneca lung cancer study failure doesn't change roche's plans

* Roche drugs head says sees no risk to regulatory approvals from aphinity study

* Roche drugs head says ocrevus sales reflect demand, not major stocking

* Roche ceo says bullish about cancer immunotherapy, want to play leading role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.