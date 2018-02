Feb 15 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* ROCHE TO ACQUIRE FLATIRON HEALTH

* ROCHE SAYS UNDER TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT, ROCHE WILL MAKE A PAYMENT OF $1.9 BILLION TO FLATIRON HEALTH ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS

* FLATIRON HEALTH TO CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS AS A SEPARATE LEGAL ENTITY

* ROCHE SAYS WILL ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF FLATIRON HEALTH, FOLLOWING ON FROM AN EXISTING EQUITY STAKE OF 12.6 PCT‍​ Source bit.ly/2CpgQPV