Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ignyta Inc:

* ROCHE AND IGNYTA REACH DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

* IGNYTA INC SAYS ROCHE TO ACQUIRE IGNYTA FOR US$ 27.00 PER SHARE

* IGNYTA INC SAYS DEAL CORRESPONDS TO A TOTAL TRANSACTION VALUE OF US$ 1.7 BILLION ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS

* IGNYTA INC SAYS MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF IGNYTA AND ROCHE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: