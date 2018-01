Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rock Tech Lithium Inc:

* ROCK TECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PLANS FOR 2018

* ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC - ‍“WITNESSING ANOTHER POSITIVE SHIFT IN OVERALL LITHIUM MARKET, A SHIFT THAT MAY WELL CHARACTERIZE 2018”​

* ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC - ‍"DURING 2018, WE PLAN TO INCREASE ROCK TECH'S CONTROL OVER LITHIUM RESOURCES BY EXPANDING GEORGIA LAKE PROJECT"​