BRIEF-Rocket Fuel reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.39

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rocket Fuel Inc

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap revenue $35 million to $40 million

* Rocket fuel reports financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.21

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rocket fuel inc - for q3 of 2017, company expects non-gaap adjusted ebitda between negative $10.0 million and negative $5.0 million

* Rocket fuel inc qtrly gaap revenue $90.7 million, 22% below last year's q2 total of $117.0 million

* Rocket fuel inc qtrly non-gaap net revenue $42.5 million, down 36% compared to $66.0 million non-gaap net revenue in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: