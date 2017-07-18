FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Rocket Fuel to be acquired by Sizmek
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 18, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Rocket Fuel to be acquired by Sizmek

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Rocket Fuel Inc:

* Rocket Fuel to be acquired by Sizmek

* Rocket Fuel Inc - ‍rocket Fuel pre-announces Q2 2017 earnings​

* Rocket Fuel Inc - deal for ‍$2.60 per share​

* Rocket Fuel Inc - deal for ‍enterprise value for Rocket Fuel of approximately $145 million​

* Rocket Fuel Inc - ‍under terms of merger, Rocket Fuel has a go-shop right to solicit third party alternative acquisition proposals for next 30 days​

* Rocket Fuel Inc - ‍rocket Fuel expects Q2 2017 spend to decline approximately 20% year over year to $95 million to $96 million​

* Rocket Fuel Inc - ‍net revenue for Q2 of 2017 is expected to decline approximately 36% year over year to $42 million to $43 million​

* Rocket Fuel Inc- ‍expects its second half 2017 financial results will be materially below current analysts' expectations and last year's performance​

* Rocket Fuel Inc says expects its ending Q2 cash position will be roughly flat with Q1 of 2017 at $62 million to $63 million

* Rocket Fuel Inc - ‍expects Q2 2017 spend to decline approximately 20% year over year to $95 million to $96 million​

* Rocket Fuel Inc - ‍net revenue for Q2 of 2017 is expected to decline approximately 36% year over year to $42 million to $43 million​

* Rocket Fuel Inc - ‍estimated adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $3 million to $4 million for q2 of 2017​

* Rocket Fuel Inc - ‍expects its ending Q2 cash position will be roughly flat with q1 of 2017 at $62 million to $63 million​

* Rocket Fuel Inc - ‍rocket Fuel expects Q2 2017 spend to decline approximately 20% year over year to $95 million to $96 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.