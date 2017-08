BRIEF-Rocket Internet announces details of Delivery Hero IPO

June 19 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE

* DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: PRICE RANGE SET FOR DELIVERY HERO IPO

* REGARDING DELIVERY HERO IPO: UP TO 5,092,500 ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES (COMPRISING 15% OF OFFERED SHARES) INDIRECTLY HELD BY ROCKET INTERNET MAY BE PLACED IN CONNECTION WITH A POTENTIAL OVER-ALLOTMENT

* DELIVERY HERO IPO: PLANNED OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF 18,950,000 NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES FROM CAPITAL INCREASE, INCLUDING AT LEAST 5,263,158 EXISTING ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES INDIRECTLY HELD BY ROCKET INTERNET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)