Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet Se:

* ‍ROCKET INTERNET REDUCED ITS STAKE IN DELIVERY HERO​

* ‍SOLD CA. 5.7 MILLION SHARES OF DELIVERY HERO AG FOR A CONSIDERATION OF CA. EUR 196.8 MILLION​

* STAKE SALE IS ‍EQUIVALENT TO CA. 3.1% OF DELIVERY HERO SHARES OUTSTANDING​

* ‍ROCKET INTERNET‘S SHAREHOLDING IN DELIVERY HERO HAS DECREASED FROM 24.3% TO 21.2%​

* ‍POST CLOSING OF SALE OF CA. 22.3 MILLION DELIVERY HERO SHARES TO NASPERS, CO'S STAKE WOULD DECREASE TO 9.0%​