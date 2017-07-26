BRIEF-Rockwell Automation Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.76

July 26 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc
* Rockwell automation reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.76
* Q3 earnings per share $1.67
* Q3 sales $1.599 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.58 billion
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.60 to $6.80
* Sees fy 2017 sales about $6.3 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 diluted eps $6.21 - $6.41
* Sees fy organic sales growth of about 6%
* Sees fy 2017 reported sales growth of 7 percent
* Sees fy 2017 acquisitions impact of about 1.5%
* Q3 total segment operating margin 21.1 percent versus 21.1 percent year ago