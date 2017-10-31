BRIEF-Rockwell Automation says board rejected takeover proposals from Emerson

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc:
* Rockwell Automation board of directors unanimously rejected unsolicited proposals from Emerson
* Rejected Emerson’s proposal received on Oct. 10 consisting of $107.50/share in cash & 225 million shares of Emerson stock
* Emerson’s proposal on Oct. 10 followed unsolicited proposal from Emerson on August 2 to buy company for $200/share
* Following reviews, board unanimously determined that each of Emerson's proposals was not in best interest of company