BRIEF-Rockwell Automation says board rejected takeover proposals from Emerson

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc:

* Rockwell Automation board of directors unanimously rejected unsolicited proposals from Emerson

* Rejected Emerson’s proposal received on Oct. 10 consisting of $107.50/share in cash & 225 million shares of Emerson stock​

* Emerson’s proposal on Oct. 10 followed unsolicited proposal from Emerson on August 2 to buy company for $200/share

* Following reviews, board unanimously determined that each of Emerson's proposals was not in best interest of company