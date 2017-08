July 7 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc:

* Rockwell Collins increases share repurchase authorization by $200 million

* Rockwell Collins Inc - with additional authorization, total share repurchases authorized as of july 7, 2017 is $285 million.

* Rockwell Collins Inc - additional authorization is expected to meet share repurchase plans for balance of fiscal year 2017 and into 2018