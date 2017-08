July 25 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc:

* Rockwell Diamonds Inc - ‍has postponed its annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for August 23, 2017 to October 2, 2017​

* Rockwell Diamonds-‍reason for postponement of meeting is business rescue plan relating to its south african subsidiaries has to be filed by September 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: