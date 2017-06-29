FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Rockwell Medical, Baxter Healthcare settle arbitration
June 29, 2017 / 9:20 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical, Baxter Healthcare settle arbitration

June 29 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* Rockwell Medical Inc - on June 23, 2017, co and Baxter Healthcare Corporation settled the arbitration related to claims made by each party

* Rockwell Medical - claims alleging that other party had materially breached exclusive distribution agreement dated October 2, 2014 between co, Baxter

* Rockwell Medical Inc - no payments were made by either party in connection with settlement - SEC filing

* Rockwell Medical Inc - in connection with settlement, on June 23, company and Baxter entered into first amendment to exclusive distribution agreement

* Rockwell Medical Inc - also in connection with settlement, on June 23, 2017, company and baxter entered into a first amendment to investment agreement

* Rockwell Medical Inc - revised distribution agreement modifies pricing schedule to provide more "competitive" pricing to Baxter Source text: (bit.ly/2u43J3O) Further company coverage:

