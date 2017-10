Sept 13 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* Rockwell Medical updates progress on calcitriol commercial launch

* Rockwell Medical Inc - ‍plans to submit CMC post-approval drug manufacturing supplement to FDA at end of September 2017​

* Rockwell Medical- anticipates calcitriol to be commercially available in U.S. about 30 days after CMC submission, provided FDA has no further requests​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: