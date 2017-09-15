FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rockwell provides further update on 3 units in business rescue
September 15, 2017 / 6:17 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Rockwell provides further update on 3 units in business rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc:

* Provides further update on three subsidiaries in business rescue

* Says ‍company has had several discussions with three parties regarding a rescue transaction for South Africa units​

* Says discussions ‍resulted in letter from counsel for 1 interested parties to Metis Strategic Advisors, BRPs, on Sept 13

* Says ‍letter informed BRPs that offer was to be expected, it was in excess of liquidation value, they were invited to finalize this for Sept 18​

* Says ‍court date is set for Friday, 22 September 2017​

* Says ‍ BRPs made a motion in Kimberley High Court on Sept 14 to place three subsidiaries back in provisional liquidation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

