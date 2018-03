March 5 (Reuters) - Rocky Brands Inc:

* ROCKY BRANDS ANNOUNCES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ROCKY BRANDS INC - APPROVED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $7.5 MILLION OF COMPANY’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* ROCKY BRANDS INC - THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018