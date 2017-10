Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rocky Brands Inc

* Rocky Brands Inc announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 sales fell 11.7 percent to $64.7 million

* Rocky Brands Inc - ‍inventory at September 30, 2017 decreased 3.8 pct to $76.9 million compared to $79.9 million on same date a year ago​