Nov 9 (Reuters) - ROGERS AND COMPANY LTD:

* QUARTER ENDED SEPT 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAXATION‍​ OF 0.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 42.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* QTR ENDED SEPT 2017 REVENUE 2.02 BLN RUPEES VS 2.01 BLN RUPEES YEAR AGO

* GROUP EXPECTS BETTER OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR THE REST OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR