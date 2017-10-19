FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rogers Communications qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share C$1.02
October 19, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Rogers Communications qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share C$1.02‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc:

* Rogers Communications reports third quarter 2017 results

* Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $1.02‍​

* Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless postpaid net subscriber additions 129‍​,000 versus additions of 114,000 last year

* Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly basic earnings per share $0.91

* Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly total revenue $‍​3,581 million versus $3,492 million

* Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless subscriber postpaid monthly churn ‍​1.16 percent versus 1.26 percent last year

* Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless subscriber blended monthly ARPU $‍​63.78 versus $62.30 last year

* Rogers Communications Inc - ‍increasing full-year 2017 guidance for adjusted operating profit growth to 5 pct to 6 pct​

* Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly cable internet subscriber additions 27,000 versus additions of 39,000

* Rogers Communications Inc - ‍revised total capital expenditures of $2,350 million to $2,450 million for full-year 2017​

* Rogers communications inc - qtrly cable television net losses 18,000 versus net losses of 14,000

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.00, revenue view C$3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rogers Communications Inc - ‍maintaining original free cash flow guidance of 2 pct to 4 pct growth for full-year 2017​

* Rogers Communications Inc - ‍​ all figures C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

