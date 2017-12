Dec 7 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc:

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - ALAN HORN WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR OF BOARD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - EDWARD ROGERS, CURRENTLY DEPUTY CHAIR, WILL BECOME CHAIR OF BOARD

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - MELINDA ROGERS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF DEPUTY CHAIR

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - HORN WILL REMAIN ON RCI BOARD