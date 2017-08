BRIEF-Rogers Corp reports ‍quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share​

July 31 (Reuters) - Rogers Corp-

* Rogers Corp - qtrly ‍net sales of $201.4 million, up 27.9%​

* Rogers Corp - qtrly ‍earnings of $1.13 per diluted share​

* Rogers Corp - qtrly ‍adjusted earnings of $1.33 per diluted share​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $195.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rogers Corp - ‍guides its 2017 Q3 net sales to a range of $193 to $203 million​

* Rogers Corp - ‍guides its 2017 Q3 earnings to a range of $1.14 to $1.24 per diluted share​

* Rogers Corp - ‍adjusted earnings are guided to a range of $1.20 to $1.30 per diluted share for Q3 ​

* Rogers Corp - ‍for full year 2017, rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a range of $30 to $35 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $196.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

