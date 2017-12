Rokiskio Suris Ab:

* SAYS ANTANAS TRUMPA ELECTED AS BOARD CHAIRMAN

* SAYS ANTANAS KAVALIAUSKAS ELECTED AS DEPUTY BOARD CHAIRMAN

* SAYS CEO ANTANAS TRUMPA TO RESIGN FROM POSITION OF COMPANY‘S MANAGER AS FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017

* SAYS TO ELECT DALIUS TRUMPA AS MANAGER OF AB ROKISKIO SURIS AS FROM 1 JANUARY 2018.