Nov 21 (Reuters) - ROKISKIO SURIS AB :

* SAYS ‍APPROVED TAKEOVER BID TO BUY OUT OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ROKISKIO SURIS AB​

* SAYS OFFERORS TO BUY UP REMAINING 6.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY WORTH EUR 0.29 EACH 18.38% OF ALL SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)