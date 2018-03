Feb 28 (Reuters) - Rollins Inc:

* ROLLINS INC - ‍PURCHASED STOCK OF AMES GROUP LIMITED AND KESTREL PEST CONTROL LIMITED, BOTH COMPANIES OPERATING IN UK​

* ROLLINS INC - ‍OWNERS ALAN AND JOANNE READ WILL STAY ON TO RUN AMES GROUP LIMITED OPERATIONS​

* ROLLINS INC - ‍OWNER RICHARD BORLASE WILL STAY ON WITH KESTREL PEST CONTROL LIMITED IN A SALES POSITION​