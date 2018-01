BRIEF-Rolls-Royce has seen interest in commercial shipping ops

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce:

* CEO SAYS THERE IS A NEED TO DO MORE TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS

* CEO SAYS 2018 MUST BE A “BREAKTHROUGH YEAR” FOR SUSTAINABLE CASH FLOW IMPROVEMENT

* CFO SAYS LAZARD ACTING AS ADVISOR ON STRATEGIC REVIEW

* CFO SAYS THERE IS INTEREST IN COMMERCIAL SHIPPING OPERATIONS, TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY VALUE OF BUSINESS

* CEO SAYS SOME DUPLICATED ROLES WILL BE IDENTIFIED IN RESTRUCTURING, BUT TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY

* CEO SAYS NEEDED TO STABILIZE THE BUSINESS & DEVELOP TRUST, NOW TIME TO LOOK FORWARD

* CFO SAYS “VERY COMFORTABLE” WITH 1 BILLION CASH FLOW TARGET FOR END OF DECADE, BUT MORE TO BE DONE ON SAVINGS Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)