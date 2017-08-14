FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roma Group announces share consolidation and rights issue
August 14, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Roma Group announces share consolidation and rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Roma Group Ltd

* Proposes to implement rights issue on basis of three rights shares for every two consolidated shares held at subscription price of hk$0.15 per rights share

* Estimated net proceeds of rights issue will be approximately hk$257.5 million

* Proposes to consolidate every four issued and unissued existing shares of par value of hk$0.016 each into one consolidated share of hk$0.064 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

