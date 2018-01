Jan 26 (Reuters) - ROMREAL LTD:

* REG-ROMREAL : ROMREAL HAS AGREED TO SELL ITS REMAINING HOLDING OF FARM LAND

* FINAL OUTSTANDING PAYMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED TOWARDS END OF Q2 2018

* ‍NET PRICE AGREED IS ABOUT EUR 605,000​