Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ronshine China Holdings Ltd :

* Rongxin Investment, as guarantor, entered into guarantee agreement in favour of Bank Of Beijing Co

* Rongxin Investment agreed to provide guarantee for due performance of repayment obligations of JV to creditor under loan agreement

* Principal loan amount extended from creditor to JV company under loan agreement amounted to RMB800 million