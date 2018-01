Jan 11 (Reuters) - Roodmicrotec N.V.:

* UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE: ROODMICROTEC ENDS 2017 WITH AN INCREASE OF REVENUE BY 16%

* HISTORIC HIGH ORDER BACKLOG FOR 2018

* ‍STABLE GROWTH IN ALL BUSINESS UNITS​

* EXPECTS A CONTINUING REVENUE INCREASE OVER NEXT YEARS AND PROJECTS REVENUE IN 2020 TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 18 MILLION

* FY NET SALES EUR ‍​ 12.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO REPORT YEARLY POSITIVE NET PROFITS