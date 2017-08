Aug 3 (Reuters) - ROODMICROTEC N.V.:

* FIRST HALF 2017: ROODMICROTEC ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN NET RESULT

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 85.000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBIT PROFIT EUR 44,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 429,000 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS IN LINE WITH THE COMPANY'S PROJECTIONS IN THE 2016 ANNUAL REPORT