BRIEF-Root9b Holdings says Eric Hipkins resigned his positions as a director & CEO

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Root9b Holdings Inc

* Root9b Holdings says on Sept 28 eric hipkins resigned his positions as a director & CEO of co, effective immediately - SEC filing

* Root9b - ‍on Sept 28,Centriole reinsurance co held auction for all of collateral at which no qualified bidders other than secured creditors appeared​

* Root9b Holdings Inc- as a result of auction, co no longer has any operating assets and has no ability to generate revenue - SEC Filing

* Root9b Holdings Inc - co's secured creditors entered a bid of $12.5 million and acquired all of collateral at auction