BRIEF-Ross Stores Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.19

March 6 (Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc:

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ROSS STORES REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $4.1 BILLION

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR 2018 TO $1.075 BILLION, UP FROM PREVIOUS $875 MILLION​

* ‍BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%​

* ‍FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%​

* ‍FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93, REVENUE VIEW $3.96 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.93 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S