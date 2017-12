Dec 27 (Reuters) - ROSSETI:

* SAYS BOD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY

* SAYS DIVIDEND POLICY ENSURES THAT SIZE OF DIVIDENDS IS AT LEAST 50% OF ITS IFRS NET PROFIT

* INTERIM DIVS MAY NOT EXCEED 50% OF RAS NET PROFIT ADJUSTED FOR REVALUATION OF SUBSIDIARIES’ SHARES TRADED IN STOCK MARKET, RELATED INCOME TAX, AND SHARE OF NET PROFIT ALLOCATED TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR SUBSIDIARIES’ DEVELOPMENT PLANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)