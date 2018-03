March 6 (Reuters) - Rostelecom:

* Q4 NET PROFIT OF RUB 4.2 BILLION, UP 16% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* NET DEBT AS AT END 2017 OF RUB 181.6 BILLION, UP 2% Y-O-Y

* SEES 2018 CAPEX AT RUB 60-65 BILLION, EXCLUDING GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS

* FY 2017 FREE CASH FLOW RUB 20.4 BILLION, UP 53% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 2% AND OIBDA MARGIN AT MORE THAN 31.5% Source text: bit.ly/2D22CoE

