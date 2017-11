BRIEF-Rothschild & Co H1 Overall Revenue Increased To 852 Million Euros‍​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA:

* H1 OVERALL REVENUE INCREASED BY €50 MILLION (+6%) TO €852 MILLION‍​

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE INCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €88 MILLION, UP 31%

* H1 NEGATIVE FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSLATION EFFECTS OF €16 MILLION ON REVENUE

* H1 NEGATIVE FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSLATION EFFECTS MILLION POSITIVE ON NET INCOME GROUP SHARE OF €1 MILLION

* CORE EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO AS OF SEPT 30 OF ‍​18.7 PERCENT

* GLOBAL SOLVENCY RATIO AS OF SEPT 30 OF ‍​ 19.5 PERCENT

* EXPECTS IN Q4 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE TO BE SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN RUN RATE ACHIEVED IN H1

* IN GLOBAL ADVISORY: ANTICIPATES 9M REVENUE TO FOLLOW SIMILAR YOY TREND TO THAT SEEN IN H1