BRIEF-Roularta FY Revenue Down At 256.8 Million Euros

March 2 (Reuters) - ROULARTA MEDIA GROUP NV:

* ROULARTA MEDIA GROUP IS CONSIDERING PAYING A € 5.00 INTERIM GROSS DIVIDEND PER SHARE AT THE START OF THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

* FY NET LOSS EUR 13.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 256.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 276.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIFFICULT TO MAKE A FORECAST FOR H1 OF 2018

* FY EBITDA EUR 1.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ROULARTA ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE NET CASH POSITION AT THE END OF 2018