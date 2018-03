March 1 (Reuters) - Routemaster Capital Inc:

* ROUTEMASTER ANNOUNCES COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH GEAR BLOCKCHAIN

* SAYS TO PROVIDE GEAR WITH MANAGEMENT CONSULTING SERVICES AND UP TO $2 MILLION CASH TO BE USED BY GEAR FOR LAUNCH OF ITS ICO​

* SAYS ‍AS CONSIDERATION FOR FINANCIAL & MANAGEMENT SUPPORT, CO TO BE ISSUED 10% OF GEAR TOKENS ISSUED PURSUANT TO PROPOSED ICO​

* SAYS ‍TERM OF AGREEMENT IS FOR ONE YEAR​