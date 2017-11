BRIEF-Rovi 9-month operating revenue up 6 pct at 203.4 mln euros YoY

Nov 8 (Reuters) - LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA:

* RECURRENT NET PROFIT DECREASED BY 4 PERCENT TO 17.0 MILLION EUROS IN 9-MONTH

* 9-MONTH RECURRENT EBITDA 27.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 27.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* RECURRENT EBITDA EXCLUDES NON-RECURRENT REVENUE OF 4.0 MILLION EUROS REGISTERED IN 9M 2016 AS A RESULT OF JOINT VENTURE CREATED BETWEEN ROVI AND ENERVIT

* OPERATING REVENUE INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO 203.4 MILLION EUROS IN 9-MONTH

* SEES MID-SINGLE DIGIT 2018 OPERATING REVENUES GROWTH RATE

* SEES A RANGE OF 20 TO 30 MILLION EURO SALES OF BIOSIMILAR OF ENOXAPARIN IN 2018 Source text for Eikon:

