Feb 20 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA (ROVI) :

* FOR 2018 SEES A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH RATE FOR OPERATING REVENUE WITH A RANGE OF 20 MILLION EURO - 30 MILLION EURO SALES OF ENOXAPARIN BIOSIMILAR‍​

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 0.1207 EUROS PER SHARE FOR FY 2017

* FY EBITDA DOWN 22 PERCENT AT 30.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 39.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)