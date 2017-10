Sept 28 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment Oy

* Says IPO of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has been multiple times oversubscribed

* Rovio Entertainment says final price per offer share in offering is 11.50 euros ($13.56) per offer share

* Rovio entertainment says price corresponds to a market capitalization of of approximately 896 million euros ($1.06 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8482 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)