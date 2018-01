Jan 26 (Reuters) - ROVSING A/S:

* REG-CHANGE OF CEO

* ‍CRISTIAN BANK, WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS FROM END OF MARCH 2018​

* ‍BANK TO TAKE UP A NEW POSITION AS DIRECTOR FOR PROGRAMME PREPARATION & DEVELOPMENT WITH EUMETSAT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)