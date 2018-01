Jan 9 (Reuters) - Rovsing A/S:

* REG-ROVSING ISSUES NEW SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH EXCERCISE OF WARRANTS

* SAYS ‍SHARES ARE SUBSCRIBED IN CASH AT A PRICE OF DKK 0.05 PER SHARE WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 0.05 PER SHARE​

* SAYS ‍PROCEEDS TO COMPANY AMOUNT TO DKK 250,000​