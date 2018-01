Jan 15 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc:

* ROXGOLD EXCEEDS INCREASED 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES 2018 OPERATIONAL OUTLOOK

* ‍GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 110,000 AND 120,000 OUNCES IN 2018​

* IN 2018, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST PER OUNCE SOLD TO BE BETWEEN $780 - $830​

* ‍EXPLORATION BUDGET OF $9 MILLION​ IN 2018