Sept 20 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc

* Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces

* Roxgold Inc - ‍2017 full year guidance for cash operating cost, all-in sustaining cost remain unchanged​

* Roxgold Inc - ‍at end of August, co had produced over 81,500 ounces of gold​