Dec 13 (Reuters) - Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd:

* RH DEVELOPMENTS TWO PTE ENTERS CONDITIONAL DEAL TO BUY FREEHOLD RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SINGAPORE FOR S$73.9 MILLION

* DEAL NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR CURRENT FY ENDING DEC. 31, 2017