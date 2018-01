Jan 26 (Reuters) - Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT & JV PARTNER TO BUY ‍DEVELOPMENT IN LAND LOT 2652A OF MK 2 AT 22 FARRER ROAD, SINGAPORE FOR S$98.8 MILLION

* ‍ACQUISITION NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS FOR CURRENT FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)